QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.51. The company had a trading volume of 893,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

