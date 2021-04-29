One Day In July LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.26. 17,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,659. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

