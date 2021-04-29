Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Shares of VIRC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,873. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

