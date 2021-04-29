Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $78.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.05. 12,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

