Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

