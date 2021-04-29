The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,280. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

