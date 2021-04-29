Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.71 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.42% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,847,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.07. 57,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

