Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,022,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.