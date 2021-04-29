Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Jason Franklin Hynes Acquires 20,000 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Jason Franklin Hynes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$362,445.06.

Prosper Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 108,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,058. The company has a current ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 38.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$30.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.43. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28.

Get Prosper Gold alerts:

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.