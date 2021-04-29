United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.04.

UPS traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.00. The company had a trading volume of 256,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. The company has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $198.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

