McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 166,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 48.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 594,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,289,000 after acquiring an additional 195,173 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

