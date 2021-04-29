Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares during the period. Colfax accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,557,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Colfax by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Colfax by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Colfax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

Colfax stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,661. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

