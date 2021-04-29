Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Increased by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 17.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $69,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

