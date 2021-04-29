GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

