Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

RTX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 362,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The stock has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

