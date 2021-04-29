Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.
RTX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 362,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The stock has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.69.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
