FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $7.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.80. 2,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARO. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

