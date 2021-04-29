Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

