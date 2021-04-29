Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 292.0% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.6% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,025,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.49. 73,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.09 and a 200-day moving average of $362.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

