Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,512. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist raised their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

