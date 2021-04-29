Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $5.16. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $20.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.46. 37,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 154.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

