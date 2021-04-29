3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.04. 67,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.