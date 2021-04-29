Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Purple Innovation also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PRPL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 16,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

