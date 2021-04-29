PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,112,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,299 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $270,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,635. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $314.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

