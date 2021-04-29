Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $663.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post sales of $663.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.10 million to $676.83 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

BXP stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.09. 22,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

