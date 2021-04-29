Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170. Proximus has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

