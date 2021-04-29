Wing (WING) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $45.46 or 0.00085751 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $70.19 million and $21.35 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00281397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.65 or 0.01102870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00710144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,034.92 or 1.00043504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,668,953 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,953 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

