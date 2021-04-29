INT Market Capitalization Hits $9.44 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00079391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.81 or 0.00820209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.