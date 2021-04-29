Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.90

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 3401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after buying an additional 204,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

