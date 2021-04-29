Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $342.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.47), with a volume of 51648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 223.43. The company has a market capitalization of £205.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

