21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 7.6%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.56. 29,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,267,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNET. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,574,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 801,964 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.