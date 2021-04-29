Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Sets New 1-Year High at $243.50

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 243.50 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 242.18 ($3.16), with a volume of 26874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.99).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells a range of wines, spirits, and craft beers through subscription schemes, as well as operates a B2B sales channel for corporates. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.