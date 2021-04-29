Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 318,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,960. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

