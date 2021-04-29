Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NTTHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NTTHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

