Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 66.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

IEFA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,637,446 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

