PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Trading Up 4.9%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 6,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 186,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in PetroChina by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

