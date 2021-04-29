Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

