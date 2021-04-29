One Day In July LLC Has $48.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.06. 424,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,541. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $385.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.