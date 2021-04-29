Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

ADP traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.39. 47,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.35.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.