Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

