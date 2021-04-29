Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.27. 5,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,650. Chubb has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

