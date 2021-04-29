Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 89 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.69. 56,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

