Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 185,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,473,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 14,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

