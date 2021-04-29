Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.94. 30,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

