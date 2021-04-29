Stephens Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $118.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 328,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

