MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $525.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $481.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.23. 3,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.08. MSCI has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $490.19. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.