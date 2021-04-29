Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce sales of $3.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.27 on Monday, reaching $265.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.26 and a 200 day moving average of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $153.72 and a 12-month high of $266.42.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.