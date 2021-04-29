Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,386.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,898.31. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

