-$1.75 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.04) and the highest is ($1.39). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.81.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.39. 10,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $141.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

