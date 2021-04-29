Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,850.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,394.50.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.64 on Wednesday, hitting $2,380.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

