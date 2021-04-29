Viking Fund Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 2.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 136,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

